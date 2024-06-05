French artists, influencers, actors, activists call President Macron to recognize Palestinian statehood

French artists, influencers, actors, and activists have called on President Emmanuel Macron to recognize the Palestinian state in an open letter.

Over 230 French internet personalities, artists, and actors published a joint open letter on Tuesday addressed to Macron, urging him to recognize Palestine as a state, following the example of Spain, Norway, and Ireland.

They recalled that more than 35,000 civilians were killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes, and two refugee camps were bombed in Rafah.

"We witness a real-time genocide, filmed, documented, playing on our screens on a daily basis," they added, calling for "action."

"How many more dead until France takes a clear and humanist position? How many more crimes against humanity?" the signatories asked. "Spain, Ireland, and Norway took the path to human dignity by officially recognizing Palestinian statehood, joining the 143 countries that officially recognize the existence of a Palestinian state."

The group also called the president to not be "in the wrong way" in history.

"Let us not be on the side of the shame," they urged.

The initiative gathered famous personalities such as musician DJ Snake, actresses Leila Bekhti, Lea Seydoux, rapper Medine, and jurist and activist Rima Hassan.

France has openly supported Israel since the conflict began on Oct. 7.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 36,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.