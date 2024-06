China on Wednesday warned the US against stoking "ideological confrontation", after Washington's top diplomat Antony Blinken vowed to never stop promoting human rights in China 35 years after the bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square.

"The move of the US seriously interferes with China's internal affairs," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, demanding the US "stop provoking ideological confrontation, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights."