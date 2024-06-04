News World LFI lawmaker Rachel Keke unfurls a Palestinian flag in French parliament

LFI lawmaker Rachel Keke unfurls a Palestinian flag in French parliament

Following the display of the Palestinian flag by Rachel Keke, a member of the opposition LFI Party, in the National Assembly, the government's Q&A session was postponed.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published June 04,2024 Subscribe

In France, the government's question session was adjourned after Rachel Keke, a member of the opposition Unyielding France (LFI) Party, raised the Palestinian flag in the National Assembly.



During the government inquiry at the National Assembly in Paris, LFI Party MPs showed their support for Palestine by wearing clothes in the colors of its flag. Meanwhile, LR members chose to don scarves representing the French flag.



As the question session carried on, LFI Deputy Keke proudly displayed the Palestinian flag as a symbol of his unwavering support for the Gazans affected by Israeli attacks.



As Keke received applause from opposition MPs, Parliament Speaker Yael Braun-Pivet adjourned the session.



The LFI Party's Deputy, Sebastien Delogu, was suspended for 15 days after displaying the Palestinian flag during the parliamentary session.









