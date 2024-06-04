Erdoğan calls for 'a clear stand against Israeli barbarism' amid Gaza war

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged all nations to uphold the honor and dignity of humanity, including the children of Gaza, and to firmly condemn the escalating acts of Israeli aggression.



On the occasion of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Conflict, President Erdoğan took to social media to express his sentiments.



Erdoğan expressed deep sorrow for the over 15 thousand children who lost their lives in Gaza since October 7, stating that their brutal murders not only meant the loss of innocent lives, but also a blow to humanity. Erdoğan lamented that the world has failed in its duty during this tragic time.

"I call on all states to take a clear stance against Israeli barbarism"

Erdoğan urged the United Nations, in light of their declaration of this special day, to take decisive action against the continued bombing of innocent children in Gaza. The Turkish leader urged the UN to act with the understanding that the world extends beyond a few powerful nations.



"Countries must join forces to safeguard the integrity and worth of humanity, especially for the children in Gaza. It is time for a resolute stance against Israel's unbridled brutality," Erdoğan stated firmly.

"We will always stand in solidarity with those who are oppressed"

"As a country, we will always stand in solidarity with those who are oppressed, victimized, or living in poverty around the world. Our determination to extend assistance remains unwavering, whether it be in Gaza or any other place where innocent lives are lost or suffering exists," Erdoğan said in a statement while affirming Türkiye's commitment to tirelessly working towards a fairer and more equitable world.







