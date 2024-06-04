News World Biden implies Netanyahu is extending Gaza war for his political gain

Biden implies Netanyahu is extending Gaza war for his political gain

During his interview with Time magazine, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his view on the current situation in the Middle East and Gaza. Additionally, he has unveiled his administration's approach towards the U.S.-Israel relations. When asked about the matter, Biden expressed that there is a prevailing belief among the international community that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prolonging the conflict for "his own political advantage."

Agencies and A News WORLD Published June 04,2024 Subscribe

In an interview with Time magazine, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke about the current situation in the Middle East and Gaza, also sharing his administration's perspective on the relationship between the United States and Israel.



When asked if Israel had committed war crimes in Gaza, he responded that it was uncertain. In further remarks, Biden mentioned that Israel is currently conducting investigations and continuously being updated on the matter.



When questioned about the Israeli army's actions in Rafah crossing a "red line," Biden hesitated to answer, stating that it was not the appropriate time to disclose such information.



In response to the issue, when asked for his comment, Biden shared that there is a widespread belief in the global community that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is extending the war for "his political gain". He added, "I prefer not to comment on this specifically, but it is understandable why people hold this viewpoint."



Biden pointed out that legal proceedings concerning Netanyahu were taking place in Israel ahead of the October 7 attack, but are no longer ongoing. He also expressed that these domestic disputes do not serve the interests of Israeli politics.











