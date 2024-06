Zelenskiy: Being allowed to strike Kharkiv with some US weapons not enough

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he was grateful to the United States for allowing Kyiv to use U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in the Kharkiv region, but added that it was not enough.

Ukraine is weathering a renewed assault from Russian forces, more than two years after the invasion began.