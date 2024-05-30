Ukraine claims Russian troops in Kharkiv insufficient for breakthrough

Ukrainian rescuers work at a site of a rocket hit to the riding hall of the Equestrian Center of the Veterinary Academy in Mala Danylivka village near Kharkiv, Ukraine, 30 May 2024 amid the Russian invasion. (EPA Photo)

Ukraine's commander-in-chief claimed on Thursday that Russian troops on the Kharkiv front are insufficient for a breakthrough.

"The enemy continues to increase the grouping of troops in the direction of the main strike of Strilecha-Lyptsi and in the Vovchansk area … However, these forces are not enough for a full-scale offensive and breakthrough of our defense," Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Facebook.

Syrskyi said Russia's actions are complicated by strengthening of Ukraine's defense, which was bolstered by the creation of a reserve of ammunition, due to which Russian forces switched to striking Ukrainian positions with artillery fire and guided bombs.

Russian forces have been attempting to breach Ukraine's defenses in the Kharkiv region since early this month, opening a new front in the over two-year-long conflict that was hitherto concentrated in the country's east and south.

Kyiv has lamented a lack of air defense systems in defending the country from Russian airstrikes, urging international partners to provide them at the earliest.

Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin said Russia combat operations in Ukraine's Kharkiv region are aimed at creating a buffer zone to protect the border town of Belgorod.