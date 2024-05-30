News World Seoul accuses North Korea of missile test, GPS jamming

According to South Korea's general staff of the military, North Korea has been conducting a missile test and jamming Seoul's GPS navigation system. The weapons in question are most likely short-range ballistic missiles, which have the capability of being fitted with a nuclear warhead.

The general staff of the South Korean military said the weapons were probably short-range ballistic missiles, which can be equipped with a nuclear warhead.



The missiles reportedly flew 350 kilometres before falling into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, which separates Japan from the Korean peninsula.



The United States denounced the test and called on Pyongyang to "refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts."



North Korea is subject to international sanctions due to its nuclear weapons programme, but its ruler Kim Jong Un has continued to launch missile tests in recent years.



Seoul also accused North Korea of attempting to disrupt the reception of GPS signals in the border region on Thursday using jamming transmitters.



The attacks did not interfere with any military activities, authorities said. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that fishing boats and passenger ships were affected.



The latest tensions come in the wake of a failed satellite launch by Pyongyang on Monday. State media reported that a rocket exploded in flight due to engine damage.



On Wednesday, Seoul accused North Korea of sending 260 balloons containing rubbish and faeces across the heavily fortified border with South Korea.









