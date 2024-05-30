Russia: US-made ATACMS missiles shot down over Sea of Azov

Russia claimed on Thursday that eight US-made ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine's armed forces were shot down over the Sea of Azov overnight.

Meanwhile, Kyiv also attacked Russia's objects in other places, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that eight Ukrainian air drones and two underwater drones were destroyed over the Black Sea.

The ministry said Ukraine's armed forces also launched a drone attack at civilian objects in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, where five drones were either shot down or jammed.

One of the drones fell on a minor power unit, cutting electricity supply in the nearby settlement, it said.

Also, a car and train ferries were damaged by the debris of the Ukrainian missiles in the city of Kerch, local authorities reported.

Ukraine is yet to comment on Russia's claims.