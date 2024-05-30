Israel asks UNRWA to vacate its headquarters in East Jerusalem

The Israel Land Authority has ordered the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) to vacate its headquarters in the occupied East Jerusalem within 30 days, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

According to the Times of Israel news website, the Israeli Land Authority said UNRWA owes them "a sum of $7,326,711.19 ($7.3 million) for operating on land belonging to Israel without consent for the last seven years."

The move came following a demand in February by Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf to evict UNRWA.

The measure against UNRWA is seen as being politically motivated, as Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for long sought to dismantle UNRWA from operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

There has been no immediate comment from UNRWA or any other UN officials.

UNRWA was established by a UN resolution in 1949 and is mandated to provide assistance and protection to refugees in its five areas of operation: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.