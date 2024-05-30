Azerbaijan, Pakistan vow to broaden bilateral relations

Azerbaijan and Pakistan Thursday vowed to broaden bilateral relations as foreign ministers of the two countries met in Islamabad.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a two-day official visit to the South Asian nation.

Dar and Bayramov held delegation-level talks, said Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on X.

The two sides reviewed progress on bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

They "expressed strong commitment and resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations and broaden the scope of cooperation in all areas of interest, including trade, investment, energy, defense, education, climate action, and regional connectivity," the ministry said.