Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday arrived at the Greek Cypriot administration (GCA) for an official visit that includes a trip to Greece.

According to Amiri Diwan, the royal court of Qatar, GCA President Nikos Christodoulides received Al-Thani at the Larnaca International Airport amid an official reception.

No additional information was provided by Amiri Diwan about his itinerary in Greek Cyprus and Greece.