Nikki Haley signs off on Israeli bomb with phrase ‘’Finish Them’’

Since October 7th, the United States, the biggest supporter of Israel's massacres in Gaza, has once again clearly showed its support. Former U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN, Nikki Haley, who visited Israel, has sparked a major scandal in front of the world public eye.



Nikki Haley signed off on a bomb belonging to the Israeli army targeting civilians in Gaza with the phrase "Finish Them."



Haley left a note saying "America (heart symbol) Israel, always."



The bombs signed by the American official have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent Palestinians. In the attacks carried out by Israel in Gaza since October 7th, more than 36,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives.



In the last 24 hours, at least 72 Palestinians have died as a result of the bombing of tents in Rafah, while hundreds of Palestinians have been injured.























