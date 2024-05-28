Turkish National Security Council stresses importance of Palestinian state recognition for security

The Turkish National Security Council on Tuesday emphasized the critical importance of increasing the number of countries that recognize Palestine as a state and stepping up efforts to hold those responsible for "massacres" accountable.

The National Security Council, which convened at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said: "It is of critical importance to increase the number of countries recognizing the State of Palestine and enhance the efforts towards ensuring that those responsible for the massacre are held accountable before justice by being on the right side of history."

Israel's continued massacres in Gaza, disregard for international legal obligations, and suppression of global protests against these crimes expose the insincerity of those who claim to have upheld the rule of law, democracy, and freedom of expression, the council said in a statement.

Addressing regional security concerns, particularly regarding Iraq and Syria, the statement said: "No fait accompli will be allowed against our national security or neighbors Iraq, Syria's territorial integrity."

The council emphasized its determination to eliminate the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorist organization and their support networks, which have transformed "occupied territories in Iraq and Syria into terrorist nests."

The statement also stressed the importance of Türkiye's readiness for AI research's scientific, military, and economic outcomes and developing advanced capabilities in this field.