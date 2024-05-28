Pope Francis apologises after homophobic slur -Vatican

NewsWorldPope Francis apologises after homophobic slur -Vatican
Pope Francis, widely quoted as having used a highly derogatory word to describe the LGBT community, did not intend to use homophobic language and apologises to anyone offended by it, the Vatican said on Tuesday.