EU's Borrell: There is no safe place in Gaza, Israel must stop its attacks immediately

"There is no safe place in the Gaza Strip. These attacks [carried out by the Israeli army] must stop immediately," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pointed out while referring to Israel's genocidal attacks on the war-torn Gaza Strip.

"Horrified by news coming out about Israeli air strikes on Gaza's Rafah region that killed dozens of displaced civilians, including small children. We condemn this in the strongest terms," Borrell added.