Erdoğan, Spanish PM Sanchez discuss Madrid’s decision to recognize Palestinian state over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday spoke with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over the phone.



According to a statement from the Presidency's Communications Directorate, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Spain relations, regional and global issues, and Israel's attacks on Gaza.



During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasized the urgent need to stop Israel's massacres against Palestine and to compel Israel to comply with international law.



President Erdoğan expressed appreciation for Spain's decision to recognize Palestine as a state, stating that he believes this step will contribute to the establishment of peace and justice in the region and strengthen efforts for a two-state solution.



Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which killed around 1,200 people.



The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.



















