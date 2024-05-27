Israeli army kills 2 on-duty health workers at Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah

The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Monday that two on-duty health workers at the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip, were killed by Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Gaza Health Ministry described the Israeli army's attack on on-duty health workers as a "heinous crime" that confirms Tel Aviv's intention to destroy the health system in the besieged Gaza Strip.

"We urge the international community and UN agencies to intervene to protect the health facilities and workers from the Israeli occupation (forces') terrorism, killing and destruction," it added.

On May 13, the Health Ministry reported that at least 500 medical personnel had been killed since the start of Israel's war on Gaza on Oct. 7 of last year.

Despite international warnings, the Israeli army launched a ground offensive on Rafah on May 6 and has since expanded from the city's eastern to central areas.

About 1.5 million displaced Palestinians had sought refuge there, with the UN's Palestine refugee agency estimating more than 800,000 people have fled the city since the start of the Israeli attack.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

At least 36,050 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 81,000 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.