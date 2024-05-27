ERDOĞAN: NETANYAHU WONT BE ABLE TO SAVE HIMSELF FROM BEING LAMENTED LIKE MILOSEVIC, KARADZIC AND HITLER

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the "Türkiye Century Constitution: Civil Constitution Strong Türkiye Symposium" held on Democracy and Freedom Island.



"Türkiye will do everything in its power to ensure those (Israeli) barbarians are brought to justice for crimes they committed'. Sunday's attack on Rafah, which came after ICJ's order, has exposed the treacherous and bloody nature of terror state. Netanyahu won't be able to save himself from being lamented like Milosevic, Karadzic, and Hitler, who he is imitating," Erdoğan stressed in his speech.

"Netanyahu is trying to extend his political life by shedding more blood"

President Erdoğan made the following statements regarding Israel's bombing of tents where Palestinians were staying in Rafah:

"Until now, the genocidal murderers who have martyred more than 36,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters have rained missiles and bombs on civilians in a refugee camp in Rafah, which they declared a safe zone, yesterday. This massacre, which took place after the International Court of Justice called for an end to the attacks, has once again revealed the bloody and treacherous face of the terror state.

As Netanyahu and his murder gang fail to break the heroic resistance of the Palestinian people, they are becoming increasingly cornered in their own country, trying to extend their political life by shedding more blood. But they will soon see that this does not provide any benefit. Like Hitler, Milosevic, and other pharaohs in history whom they admire, they will not escape being remembered with curses."

"We will do everything we can to hold these killers, these barbarians, accountable"

Erdoğan stated that they will do everything they can to hold Israel accountable, saying: "As Türkiye, we will do everything we can to hold these killers, these barbarians, who have not received even an ounce of humanity, accountable. May God help the Palestinian people and our brothers and sisters in Gaza. May God destroy those who kill the innocent without discriminating between babies, children, women, elderly, and civilians for the sake of his holy wrath."