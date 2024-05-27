EU TO CONVENE EU-ISRAEL ASSOCIATION COUNCIL MEETING TO REVIEW ISRAELS HUMAN RIGHTS OBLIGATIONS

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (EPA File Photo)

The European Union Council announced on Monday that it will convene an EU-Israel Association Council meeting to review whether Israel, as a member of the main body overseeing relations between the EU and Tel Aviv, has met its human rights obligations.

"With @JosepBorrellF and the Council of the EU, we have decided to convene an EU-Israel Association Council to assess compliance with the Association Agreement, which contains obligations to respect human rights. This is a strong signal," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on X.

The statement was issued following early Sunday morning Israel's airstrike on tents housing displaced people in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip, with the global community calling it "relentless, merciless and deliberate genocidal actions."

At least 45 people, mostly women and children, were killed and nearly 250 others injured in an Israeli strike on a camp for displaced people in Rafah on Sunday.

"We must ensure that our rules and values are respected by all, and above all by our partners like Israel. Our credibility depends on it," Lahbib said.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, signed in 2000, serves as the foundation for the EU and Israel's bilateral relationship, encouraging political dialogue, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

It also includes explicit provisions regarding the protection of human rights and democratic principles.