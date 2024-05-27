DANISH TEENAGER WHO CALLED HIMSELF HITLERS SOLDIER FOUND GUILTY OF TERRORISM

A 17-year-old boy who referred to himself as "Hitler's soldier" was found guilty of terrorism by a court in Denmark Monday, local media reported.

The boy who cannot be named for legal reasons was initially arrested in April 2022 after police were informed that he was part of the far-right extremist group Feuerkrieg Division, whose ideology is inspired by Nazism and white supremacy.

The Eastern High Court believes that the boy has strong neo-Nazi views. In the boy's diary, which the police have seized, he wrote that he was a Nazi, according to national broadcaster DR.

"A new chapter in my life has begun. You have become a Nazi. I am white power," he said.

The 17-year-old also wrote that he is willing to "die for the cause" and added that he is "Hitler's soldier."

Initially the boy was acquitted of terrorism charges after a district court in Holbaek last year found that he is unlikely to commit terrorist acts in the long term. Instead, he was sentenced to five and half years in prison for having tried to recruit his schoolmates of the same age.

However, after the appeal was made, the Eastern High Court decided that the accused had "thorough knowledge" of the group's ideology, and judges and jurors found that he had a leading role, according to another local media outlet Ritzau.

When the boy was arrested in the spring of 2022, the police also found Hitler's autobiography, named Mein Kampf, a Nazi flag, and an armband at home in the boy's room, according to the broadcaster DR.

Most Feuerkrieg Division's activities have taken place online, where the boy has also spent most of his free time.

The group members communicated with each other on the Telegram chat service, DR reported.

Then 16-year-old wrote that the Feuerkrieg Division could be inspired by the al-Qaeda terror group.

"We could be even better. We will not hit any tower. We will hit a nuclear power plant," he wrote in reference to the attack on the World Trade Center in New York in 2001, said the broadcaster.

The boy admits to having written things online for fun but denies being a Nazi.

The Eastern High Court is due to sentence the boy at a later stage, according to DR.