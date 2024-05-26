More than 10 Palestinians killed, several injured in Israeli attacks on Rafah

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in four Israeli attacks on residential areas and a gathering in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, sources said on Sunday.

Medical sources told Anadolu that six Palestinians were killed and several others injured in the bombing of a house belonging to the Qishta family near the Al-Aqqad School in northern Rafah.

In central Rafah, the Israeli army targeted a Palestinian gathering at the Najma roundabout, killing at least three people, medical sources added.

The Israeli army also used a reconnaissance missile to target a Palestinian on Awni Dhair Street in central Rafah, as well as another Palestinian in the Khirbet Al-Adas area to the north, according to medical sources.

Several violent Israeli raids took place in the neighborhoods of Al-Geneina, Al-Shaboura, Yabna camp, Brazil, and Al-Salam on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

On Friday, the ICJ ordered Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah, open the Rafah crossing, and allow access to international fact-finding missions.

Israel continues its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 35,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 80,400 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where more than a million displaced Palestinians had sought refuge.



