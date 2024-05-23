US defense chief stresses 'urgent need' to increase aid deliveries to Gaza in call with his counterpart

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, said a Pentagon spokesman.

"The Secretary underscored the urgent need to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza across all available crossings," Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

During the phone call, Austin encouraged Israel to conclude talks with Egypt to reopen the Rafah crossing and resume the flow of aid from Egypt through Kerem Shalom.

"The Secretary also advocated for an effective mechanism to deconflict humanitarian and military operations inside Gaza," Ryder added.

Austin reiterated the US's strong objection to the International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor's application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, including Gallant.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack last year by the Palestinian group Hamas that killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have since been killed, most of them women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









