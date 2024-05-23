Beşiktaş win 2024 Turkish Cup after beating Trabzonspor in 5-goal thriller

Beşiktaş won the 2024 Turkish Cup with a 3-2 score against Trabzonspor in a five-goal thriller on Thursday.

Trabzonspor broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Paul Onuachu in the 13th minute at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Onuachu started his run from the halfway line to beat two Beşiktaş players to score the opener, leaving his opponent sprawled on the pitch.

Beşiktaş were awarded a penalty after a handball by Enis Bardhi in the penalty box in the 45th minute.

After a minute, Rachid Ghezzal converted the penalty kick to level the scoring, 1-1.

The Black Eagles took the lead with a header from Salih Uçan in the 54th minute, assisted by Jackson Muleka.

In the 89th minute, Trabzonspor leveled the final after Nicolas Pepe scored a close-range finish.

But Al Musrati's stoppage goal gave Beşiktaş the lead, 3-2, and the Istanbul club lifted their 11th Turkish Cup trophy.