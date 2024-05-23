Growing recognition of Palestinian state 'isolating Israel and allies': Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during a press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart after their meeting in Ankara, Türkiye, 23 May 2024. (EPA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Thursday said the growing recognition of the Palestinian state is isolating Israel and its allies.

"The increasing number of countries recognizing Palestine, especially in Europe, is isolating Israel and its supporters more and more," Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

Fidan also reiterated the necessity for Palestine to receive its rightful recognition and called for immediate action to halt Israeli massacres.

"It is time for the international community to set aside its silence and take steps to stop the genocide perpetrated by Israel's racist and fundamentalist regime, both diplomatically and through the implementation of decisions taken," he said.

Following a Türkiye-Venezuela Joint Cooperation Commission meeting, Fidan also discussed diverse issues and celebrated the completion of nine cooperation agreements with Venezuela.

"We had the opportunity to discuss many issues, including unjust sanctions imposed on Venezuela," he said, praising the strengthening ties between Türkiye and Venezuela, with a new general directorate within the Turkish Foreign Ministry focusing on micro-relationships with Latin America and the Caribbean states.

Fidan also emphasized joint efforts with Venezuela on Gaza, underscoring shared positions on international platforms.

"I am pleased to say that we share the same views with Venezuela on Gaza. We act in the same way. We also take a joint stance on international platforms. We have decided to continue our joint efforts towards stopping the massacre in Gaza and recognizing the state of Palestine," he noted.