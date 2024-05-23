UN urge parties to refrain from escalating tensions in China, Taiwan conflict

The UN on Thursday urged all parties to refrain from increasing tensions following China's launching of large-scale military exercises surrounding the self-governing island of Taiwan and its vicinity.

"We're following the developments in the Taiwan Straits closely," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Dujarric said the UN operates in China according to a General Assembly decision in 1971.

China announced the start of large-scale military exercises three days after the inauguration of Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te. China has a sovereignty dispute with Taiwan.

Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, has had de facto independence since 1949. The separation between mainland China and Taiwan persists.

In recent years, Beijing has increased military pressure on Taiwan, emphasizing it would not rule out the use of force to reunite the island with the mainland.