Russia claims it took control of another village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

This photograph taken on December 12, 2023 shows a pheasant flying over an icy field in the village of Andriivka, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Russia claimed on Thursday that it took control of a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its troops captured Andriivka, located 13 kilometers (8 miles) south of the city of Bakhmut.

Bakhmut is an important transport and logistics hub in the Donetsk region that was the site of intense clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces for months before being captured by Moscow in May last year.

The statement further claimed that Russian troops improved the situation along the front line with Ukraine and defeated Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Rozdolivka, and Chasiv Yar.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claims, and independent verification of Russia's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

A day earlier, Russia also claimed to have captured the village of Klishchiivka, located about 3.8 kilometers (2.3 miles) north of Andriivka.