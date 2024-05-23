Man charged in UK with assisting Russian intelligence

A 64-year-old man has been charged with helping Russian intelligence after being arrested by British counterterror police last week.

Howard Michael Phillips from Harlow, Essex has been charged with assisting Russian intelligence, contrary to section 3 of the National Security Act, Metropolitan Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Last week, Phillips was arrested in central London by counterterror police and detained under section 27 of the National Security Act (NSA), 2023.

"As part of the investigation, which is being led by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, officers also searched an address in the Hertfordshire area and an address in the Essex area," the statement added.

Police noted that both searches are now complete.

The statement added that the arrest is not connected to any other recent charges or investigations linked to NSA offenses, and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public in connection with this matter.