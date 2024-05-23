Georgia PM accuses EU commissioner of 'blackmail', 'threat' over foreign influence law

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Thursday accused an EU commissioner of making a "horrific threat" and trying to "blackmail" him over the adoption of a controversial "foreign influence" law.

Kobakhidze said an unnamed European Commissioner had outlined "measures, which Western politicians could take if the presidential veto is overridden." In what Kobakhidze called a "horrific threat," he said the commissioner referenced a recent assassination attempt on the Slovakian prime minister and said: "You've seen what happened to (Robert) Fico and you must be very careful."







