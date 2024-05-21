Call for recognition of the 'Palestinian' State from Belgian Minister

Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation, Caroline Gennez, emphasized in a post on the X social media platform that recognizing the state of Palestine is "an important condition for the peace and security of both Israelis and Palestinians."

Gennez indicated that "the time has come" for her country to recognize the Palestinian state, stating, "Belgium should lead in Europe and recognize the Palestinian state now."

Efforts to recognize the Palestinian state continue within the EU

It is known that Ireland, Slovenia, Malta, and Norway support the initiative led by Spain within the European Union (EU) to recognize the Palestinian state and conduct lobbying efforts.

Reports in the Irish media claimed that Spain and Ireland would recognize the Palestinian state before the end of May, while Slovenia announced its plan to recognize the Palestinian state by June 13.

Belgium had previously announced its decision to recognize the state of Palestine in principle and stated that it would do so "when the time is right."

Israeli massacre in Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza provided information on the attacks carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip for 228 days.

It was reported that the Israeli army committed "5 massacres" in attacks on various parts of Gaza in the last 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of 85 more Palestinians and injuring 200 others.

The number of deaths in attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 35,647, with 79,852 injured.

The statement also mentioned that there are still dead bodies under the rubble and on the side of the road, but health teams and civil defense personnel cannot reach the funerals due to obstacles imposed by Israeli forces.