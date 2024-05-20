Turkish president, Azerbaijani counterpart discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart İlham Aliyev on Monday spoke over the phone and discussed bilateral relations, regional and global issues.

Expressing his satisfaction with the positive progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Erdoğan said that Ankara is closely monitoring the process, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"President Erdoğan said that a fair and lasting peace in the region will bring about a new climate for both Azerbaijan, Armenia and the countries in the region," it added.