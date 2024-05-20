RUSSIAS PUTIN SENDS CONDOLENCES OVER IRANIAN PRESIDENT’S DEATH IN HELICOPTER CRASH

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday sent his condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior government officials in a helicopter crash.

"Seyed Ebrahim Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was devoted to serving the Motherland. He rightfully enjoyed high respect from his compatriots and significant authority abroad," Putin said in a telegram to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by the Kremlin on its official website.

Putin described Raisi as a "true friend of Russia," noting that he made an "invaluable personal contribution" to the development of Moscow-Tehran relations and worked hard to elevate them to the level of strategic partnership.

"I had the opportunity to meet Seyed Ebrahim Raisi several times, and I will forever retain the fondest memory of this wonderful man. I ask you to convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the family and friends of the late President and all those killed in this terrible disaster," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Tehran confirmed that Raisi, as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials, died in a helicopter crash in the mountainous East Azerbaijan province on Sunday afternoon while returning from an inauguration and commissioning ceremony for two hydroelectric complexes on the Iran-Azerbaijan border.