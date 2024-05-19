Elon Musk in Indonesia to launch Starlink internet service

Elon Musk on Sunday arrived in the tourist resort of Bali to launch the Starlink service that would extend internet access to remote areas of Indonesia, local media reported.

Musk, making his first visit to the Southeast Asian country, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are scheduled to launch Starlink at a community health center in Bali's capital of Denpasar, local English daily Jakarta Post reported.

Millions of people in Indonesia, the world's most populated Muslim country, and a vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, are not currently hooked up to reliable internet services.

Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, who welcomed Musk at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, said Starlink "has the capability to reach even the most remote areas of Indonesia."

A statement from Luhut's office said the government expected that the program could help people across the country gain better, equal access to health and education.

Musk, during his visit, will also speak at the World Water Forum, which is currently being held in Bali.

Later this month, the satellite internet company is expected to begin trialing its service in the new capital city of Nusantara, currently under development in East Kalimantan.