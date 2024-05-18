Turkish aid reaches flood-hit Afghanistan

Turkish humanitarian aid has reached flood-hit Afghanistan, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"We delivered the humanitarian aid materials to Afghanistan prepared by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the (Turkish) Red Crescent," the ministry stated.

The Turkish Red Crescent also sent aid supplies and said they are coordinating with the Afghanistan Red Crescent for efficient distribution of aid to communities affected by recent floods.

The aid package included food parcels, hygiene kits, tents, and medicines. Turkish authorities reaffirmed their commitment to supporting flood victims and highlighted the ongoing efforts to provide necessary assistance to people in need.

Previously, Türkiye's Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided household goods and kitchen equipment to 300 families in the region.

Last Saturday, Afghanistan's ambassador to Ankara, Amir Mohammad Ramin, stressed the urgent need for humanitarian aid and shelter in his country's flood-affected agricultural areas.

The latest floods, triggered by torrential rains, caused landslides in northern and northeastern Afghanistan last week, killing over 300 people.







