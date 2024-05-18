Turkish Foreign Ministry responds to Israel with war crimes evidence

Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded Saturday to an Israeli government after Tel Aviv accused Ankara of supporting Hamas' 'freedom fighters' in the killing of a German-Israeli citizen.

The Ministry countered with Anadolu's photos proving that war crimes are being committed in the Gaza Strip.

"Our response to the spokesperson of the Israeli government accused of genocide, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz," the ministry wrote on X, with images from Anadolu's "Evidence" book.

The post included images of children killed in Israeli attacks, Gazans carrying shrouded bodies and mass graves.

Katz previously targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a post on X.

"@RTErdogan, these are your Hamas partners whom you call 'freedom fighters', who kidnapped the body of Shani Louk, a young Israeli with German citizenship, to Gaza after torturing her at the Nova music festival and murdering her. Yesterday,@IDF soldiers recovered her body from Gaza to bring her to burial - you should be silent and ashamed!" he said.