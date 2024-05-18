Israelis take to streets to demand hostage swap deal, resignation of PM Netanyahu

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated in the city of Rehovot in central Israel on Saturday, demanding a hostage swap deal with a Palestinian resistance group and early elections in the country.

Hundreds of Israelis gathered at the intersection of the Science Park in Rehovot to demand a hostage swap deal and early elections, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

It noted that former Mossad chief Danny Yatom participated in the protest, saying: "Netanyahu deliberately prevents the release of hostages and the end of the war, because it puts his government at risk."

It is expected that later on Saturday, the pace of protests demanding a hostage swap deal will increase across Israel, especially in Tel Aviv, which witnesses weekly central protests.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







