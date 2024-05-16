Zelensky says military situation 'extremely difficult' in Kharkiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday the military situation in the northeastern Kharkiv region was "extremely difficult," but still "under control," after a meeting with his military chiefs near the front line.

"The situation in the Kharkiv region is generally under control, and our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier. However, the area remains extremely difficult," he said in a post on Telegram after hearing reports from his commanders in Kharkiv city, the regional capital 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border.







