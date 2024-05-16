QATAR SLAMS ISRAELS POLICIES OF DISPLACING PALESTINIANS FROM GAZA

Qatar on Thursday condemned Tel Aviv's policies of displacing Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been under intense bombardment by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, as well as the Israeli minister's statement encouraging people to migrate from their homes voluntarily.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's recent remarks encouraging Gazans to leave Palestine voluntarily.

"It clearly reflects the Israeli occupation's policy of expanding settlements and forcibly displacing the Palestinian people," the statement said, adding that "Qatar strongly condemns the statements of the Israeli National Security Minister, in which he called for the reestablishing of settlements in the Gaza Strip and the prevention of humanitarian aid entry into the enclave."

The statement was issued in response to Ben-Gvir's proposal to reoccupy the Gaza Strip and encourage voluntary migration by its residents.

On Monday, Ben-Gvir addressed the crowd in Sderot, saying, "First, we must return to Gaza now! We are coming home! To the holy land!

"And second, we must encourage emigration. Encourage the voluntary emigration of the residents of Gaza. It is moral!" according to Haaretz newspaper.

The statement underscored that "Israel's expanding settlements is a violation of international legitimacy resolutions."

In 2005, Israel dismantled its settlements and withdrew its army from Gaza after a unilateral disengagement.



Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the besieged enclave.

More than 35,200 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,200 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





