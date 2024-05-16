Northern Cyprus condemns mosque attack in Greek Cypriot Administration

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) strongly condemned a recent attack on a mosque in the Greek Cypriot Administration.

The TRNC's Foreign Ministry issued a statement Wednesday condemning the vandalism and inscriptions on the walls of the historic Arnavut Mosque in the city of Limassol.

"This attack cannot be interpreted independently from the periodic attacks on many historic mosques in the Greek Cypriot Administration such as the Koprulu Haci Ibrahim Aga Mosque, the Grand Mosque of Larnaca and the Denya Mosque," the statement said.

The continuity of such attacks is "a clear manifestation of the racist mentality and intolerance towards Turkish and Islamic existence in the South," it added.

The statement pointed out that despite the tolerance and freedom of worship provided by the TRNC to the Greek Cypriots, the restrictions imposed on the religious freedoms of TRNC citizens and the impunity of the attacks on mosques revealed "a difference in vision between the two sides."

The TRNC called on the Greek Cypriot Administration to "swiftly apprehend the attack's perpetrators and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents."

The Cyprus Foundations Administration (EVKAF) also condemned the attack in a statement, expressing concern over the increasing attacks on Muslim places of worship in Southern Cyprus.

"In all our efforts, we respect all religions and uphold all religious artifacts regardless of language, religion or race," the statement said.













