Germany’s FM Baerbock ‘deeply concerned’ over Israeli army’s operations in Rafah

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned Israel on Thursday of the fatal consequences of a large-scale military offensive on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

"I am deeply concerned about the Israeli army's current actions in Rafah," Baerbock said in a statement amid reports of Israeli tanks moving deeper into eastern Rafah.

The minister reminded Israel of its obligations under international law, underlining that hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinian civilians in Rafah have no means of escape or a place to go.

"The protection of the civilian population must always have the highest priority. However, that is not the case at the moment. This would be fatal not only for the people of Gaza, but also for Israel's own security," Baerbock warned.

She underlined that Israel's right to self-defense is legitimate against Hamas but not against innocent Palestinian children, women and men, and urged Israeli authorities to refrain from operations that would endanger civilians' lives.

"One thing is clear: Hamas can end the suffering of the people in Gaza immediately. But it is also clear that the war against Hamas cannot be won militarily alone. Without safe places, medicine, food, fuel - the most basic things you need to live - only new suffering and new hatred would arise. And more bombs and more tanks in Rafah would also endanger the hostages," Baerbock said.

Germany has been a staunch ally of Israel, and German government officials have repeatedly said the country bears special responsibility for Israel's security due to its Nazi past.

However, the government has come under growing pressure in recent weeks due to the Israeli military's disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force in Gaza.

Israel has waged a military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 35,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 79,200 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

Over seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.