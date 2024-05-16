European rights court rejects appeal against headscarf ban at Belgium’s Flemish schools

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rejected Thursday an appeal regarding a headscarf ban in Flemish schools in Belgium.

The final decision was made in response to the appeal of the headscarf ban filed by three Belgian Muslim citizens born between 2001 and 2004, and residing in Maasmechelen, the ECHR said in a statement.

The court ruled, by majority, that the application was "inadmissible."

"The contested ban did not concern solely the Islamic veil, but applied without distinction to all visible symbols of belief," the statement said.

The court added that the headscarf ban was "proportionate to the aims pursued, namely the protection of the rights and freedoms of others and of public order, and thus was 'necessary' 'in a democratic society.'"

The Flemish Community Education Council (GO) in Belgium announced in 2009 that it had decided to ban headscarves in all official schools in the region.

A lawsuit against the headscarf ban, filed by the parents of 11 students, in 2017 resulted in their favor.

The Tongeren Court of First Instance in Belgium ruled that the headscarf ban in Maasmechelen schools violated religious freedoms.

However, the appellate court overturned that ruling in 2019.

In 2020, three Belgian students moved the ECHR, arguing that the ban violated "respect for private life," "freedom of thought, conscience, and religion," "freedom of expression," "right to education," and "prohibition of discrimination."







