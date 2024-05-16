Death toll from cold lava and floods climbs to 67 in Indonesia

Villagers stand near a damaged house following a flash flood in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia, 12 May 2024. (IHA Photo)

The death toll from floods and cold lava -- a mixture of rocks and water -- in Indonesia's West Sumatra province climbed to 67 on Thursday, the country's disaster management agency said.

Abdul Muhari, a top official at the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure, said the death toll increased after more bodies were found, Antara News cited.

Some 20 people are still missing, he said.

The number of wounded has risen to 44 from 33, he added.

"We are still in the search and identification process. The total fatalities can change," Muhari added.

An active volcano, Mt. Marapi first erupted last December and later again in January this year before its latest eruption last Saturday.