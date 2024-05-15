Slovakia’s prime minister shot, injured: State-run media

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives prior to the start of a EU leaders Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on October 26, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was taken to hospital after he was shot and injured on Wednesday, according to state-run media.

According to the TASR news agency, the incident took place when an attacker fired several shots in front of the House of Culture in the central city of Handlova, where a government meeting was held.

The attacker was detained after the attack, it said.

Local JOJ television reported that a man in the crowd opened fire at the prime minister when he came out of the building to greet the residents of the city.