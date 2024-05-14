UK defense secretary announces new drone-carrying ships for Royal Marines

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on Tuesday announced the construction of up to six multi-role support ships (MRSS) designed to enhance the UK's maritime operational capabilities.

These advanced vessels will incorporate insights gained from recent conflicts in the Ukraine and Red Sea regions, reflecting a strategic shift in naval warfare.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today program, Shapps confirmed the initial commitment to build the first three MRSS vessels, with plans to potentially expand the fleet to six.

"What we're trying to do is create a multi-role ship which they can use in all different circumstances," he explained, highlighting the adaptability and versatility that these ships will bring to the Royal Marines' operations.

The MRSS vessels are set to become a cornerstone of the UK's naval strategy, featuring the ability to deploy commandos to coastlines worldwide for special operations.

These ships will be equipped to carry a broad range of unmanned drones, alongside vehicles, aircraft, and insertion craft, significantly enhancing the Marines' operational flexibility.

Drawing from the lessons learned from the Ukraine war, where Russia's Black Sea fleet has been notably vulnerable to missile and drone attacks, and the Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, the new MRSS vessels are designed to meet the evolving threats and challenges in maritime warfare.

Additionally, the MRSS vessels will serve as primary casualty receiving ships, capable of providing urgent medical care, further broadening their operational scope.

Shapps also emphasized the resurgence of the UK's shipbuilding industry, proclaiming a "golden age" with up to 28 Royal Navy vessels either under construction or in the planning stages.