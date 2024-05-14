Demolition charges used to free cargo ship from wreckage of bridge in Baltimore

Crews conduct a controlled demolition of a section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge resting on the Dali container ship in Baltimore on May 13, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Small explosive charges were used Monday to remove a large section of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland in order to free the cargo ship Dali, which struck it earlier this year.

"This is an important milestone in our effort to clear the channel," Mayor Brandon Scott said on X.

Scott also thanked the demolition crew for a "flawless, safe execution of these precision cuts."

The ship, carrying nearly 4,700 containers, struck the bridge in March, leaving six people dead. The collapse of the structure brought traffic to a halt at one of the busiest ports in the U.S.

President Joe Biden had said the federal government would "move heaven and earth" to rebuild the bridge, which has been met by backlash from Republican lawmakers concerned about excessive government spending.