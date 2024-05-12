Lavrov remains Russian foreign minister after 20 years in office

After 20 years in office, Sergei Lavrov is to remain Russia's foreign minister in accordance with a proposal by President Vladimir Putin submitted to the upper house of parliament, it announced on Telegram on Sunday evening.



The 74-year-old has been in office since 2004, making him one of the longest-serving foreign ministers in the world. Putin's close ally is considered indispensable for Russia in times of crisis.



There had been repeated speculation whether Lavrov would no longer be represented in the new government currently being formed in Russia in view of his long tenure.



Instead, however, Putin surprisingly dismissed his long-serving defence minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday evening in the middle of the war in Ukraine.



