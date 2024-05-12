Blinken says no 'red lines' for Israel but warns against Rafah attack

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday there are no "red lines" that would prompt Washington to cease backing Israel in its war with Hamas but warned the Israeli army against launching a full-scale ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Blinken underscored the Biden administration's opposition to a comprehensive attack on Rafah on NBC's "Meet the Press" show.

He emphasized that Israel has not yet presented a credible plan to protect the city's nearly 1.5 million Palestinian inhabitants and warned that an Israeli offensive could foster an insurgency by failing to eliminate all the Hamas fighters there.

Blinken confirmed the Biden administration's unwavering support for Israel since the war began on Oct. 7 last year but suggested suspending arms supplies to Tel Aviv if it decides to occupy Rafah.

Asked about President Joe Biden's threat to halt arms sales, he replied: "Look, when it comes to Israel, we don't talk about red lines."

He also emphasized the US's ongoing engagement and resolution of issues with Israel, saying their stance on Rafah is clear but not a red line.

Biden announced Wednesday that he would suspend arms supplies to Israel if a major attack is launched on Rafah, drawing criticism from both the Republican Party and Israel.