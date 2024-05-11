Scores of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip

 Contact Us
According to reports from official media, a number of fatalities and injuries were inflicted upon Palestinians during an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip overnight on Saturday. The Palestinian news agency Wafa stated that multiple strikes by Israeli fighter jets in the central area of the Gaza Strip led to the deaths of at least 24 individuals.

Published May 11,2024
Of the victims, at least 20 arrived at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah, according to medical sources.

Separately, Wafa said Israeli forces fired shells on houses and structures in the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in Gaza City, resulting in severe damage.

In Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, another seven Palestinians were killed and many others injured in Israeli attacks, the news agency reported.

Israel has killed nearly 35,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas which claimed about 1,200 lives and took around 250 as hostages.

The retaliatory offensive has also reduced much of the enclave to rubble, and left the territory in the grips of a humanitarian crisis characterized by shortages of food, water and medicine. About 85% of Gaza's 2.3 million population is forcibly displaced.