'Strong army, strong Türkiye', President Erdoğan says during military exercise

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday participated in the Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu) II/2024 Exercise, conducted by the Naval Forces Command in the Eastern Mediterranean, via a phone connection.

Erdoğan, who emphasized "A strong army, a strong Türkiye," used the following expressions:

"I greet you all, esteemed members of the Turkish Armed Forces and distinguished guests, with heartfelt affection. I wish for the Denizkurdu Exercise to bring blessings to our heroic navy. I pray for superior success from the Almighty for all the soldiers participating in the exercise. I wholeheartedly believe that the exercise will further enhance the strength of our Naval Forces Command and increase the knowledge, coordination, and motivation of our soldiers."

STRONG ARMY, STRONG TÜRKİYE MOTTO



''With a glorious history spanning over 2,200 years, our Armed Forces stand as one of the world's most powerful armies, renowned for their discipline, capabilities, courage, and compassion. Our heroic army has been the source of pride for our nation throughout history with its unparalleled victories. Not only through its deterrence, but also with a high sense of responsibility, our army serves as the guarantor of our country's security and peace. We are aware that in order to live in peace and tranquility in our homeland, we must be strong militarily. The recent developments in our country have once again reminded us of the critical importance of our motto, 'Strong Army, Strong Türkiye'.''

"WE WILL ACQUIRE AN EVEN LARGER ONE FOR OUR ARMY THAN TCG ANADOLU"



''With this determination, we have been making intense efforts over the past 21 years to enhance the deterrence and strengthen the capacity of our beloved army, equipping it with the most modern defense equipment. We place great importance on ensuring that our Naval Forces are at the highest level in terms of equipment and personnel. Our naval parade with 100 ships in the Istanbul Strait on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of our Republic demonstrated once again the capacity of our Naval Forces. We have all witnessed the opportunities provided to our navy by TCG Anadolu, the world's first UAV ship. In addition to TCG Anadolu, our efforts to acquire an even larger aircraft carrier for our army continue. Our fifth-generation aircraft KAAN, which will have a multiplier effect on our air power, successfully completed its second flight in recent days.''

"WE ARE IN THE FIGHT ON EVERY FRONT"



''The tests of Bayraktar TB3, Kızılelma, and ANKA3 continue. Despite the covert and overt embargoes imposed by some of our allies at times, we are continuously enhancing our defense capabilities. We are engaged in a determined struggle in almost every front, from unmanned systems to air defense, from armored land vehicles to electronic warfare systems. We will not relent in our efforts until we reach our goals. I want to express the significance of the Denizkurdu Exercise, which began on May 7th and will end on May 18th, especially during this turbulent period in our region.

As the President of Türkiye and the Commander-in-Chief of the Turkish Armed Forces, I wholeheartedly congratulate all the soldiers participating in the exercise. On this occasion, I remember our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our homeland with mercy and extend my best wishes for health, prosperity, and long life to our living veterans. May God be our helper and supporter. I wish you calm seas, clear paths, and a bright future.'' Erdoğan said.





















