Pro-Palestine rally in Tokyo against Rafah attack

Chants of "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!" echoed through the streets of Shibuya in Japan's capital Tokyo on Saturday, as hundreds gathered for a pro-Palestine rally.

Led by a second group waving banners depicting the Intifada, also known as the "Stone Revolution," the demonstration gained traction as it moved through Tokyo.

The atmosphere was charged with emotion as protesters chanted "Boycott Israel!" in support of the Palestinian cause and condemned Israel's ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip, which have killed nearly 35,000 people since Oct. 7.

Despite police presence, the determined crowd marched through the streets, undeterred by obstacles, to express their opposition to the Israeli airstrikes on Rafah.

They marched through a police cordon to Shibuya Crossing, one of the capital's main transportation hubs, where they later left peacefully.

Pro-Palestine student demonstrations have spread to Japan, with protests held at universities including the University of Tokyo and Waseda University.

These demonstrations include encampments set up on campuses to raise awareness about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid escalating tensions.